US President Joe Biden officially recognized the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire. This is with reference to the statement of the head of state published on the website of the White House. RIA News…

The gesture was timed to the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Armenian Genocide. In his statement, Biden noted that those who remember the victims of the massacre on this day commit themselves to “preventing a recurrence of such atrocities.” “Since April 24, 1915, when the Ottoman authorities arrested representatives of the Armenian intelligentsia and community leaders in Constantinople, one and a half million Armenians have been deported, killed or sent to their death as part of a campaign of extermination,” the document says.

“We honor the memory of the victims of Meds Yeghern (” great atrocity “in the translation from Armenian – approx.” Lenta.ru “), so that the horrors of what happened will never be forgotten by history,” the politician added.

The American leader reaffirmed his intention to recognize the Armenian genocide during a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It was noted that, having made this decision, he will become the first US president in 40 years to publicly recognize the actions of the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the 20th century as genocide.

On April 22, The Wall Street Journal learned about Biden’s decision. Sources of the publication claimed that Biden plans to call the deportation, famine and massacre of Armenians by the Ottoman Turks, which began in 1915, during the annual statement dedicated to the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Armenian Genocide on April 24, genocide.