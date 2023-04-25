US President Joe Biden will receive his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Sok-Yul, on Tuesday in Washington, on the first day of a state visit, to strengthen the alliance between the two countries.
Biden and Yoon, along with their wives, will go to the Korean War Memorial in Washington.
On Wednesday, Yun and his wife will head to the White House for a visit that includes a dinner at the US presidential residence and other official events.
This second state visit since Biden was elected president – after the first for French President Emmanuel Macron – coincides with the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the United States and South Korea. The visit comes to confirm Washington’s “unwavering” commitment to Seoul, according to a statement.
The two presidents will discuss strengthening cooperation between the two countries, including military cooperation, in confronting North Korea’s nuclear threats.
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday at a news conference that the two presidents had contacted “four” times since Yoon took office less than a year ago.
