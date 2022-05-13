Never in its 45-year history has the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met in the United States, but this week it was its turn. Before Ukraine monopolized the international reality, President Joe Biden had begun his presidency with the focus on Asia, convinced that his country could not lose influence in the region in the face of China’s advance.

None of the eight leaders invited to Washington for the two-day summit – Myanmar has been excluded by last year’s coup and the Philippines is in transition of powers – had the slightest intention of choosing a team in that battle of titans to conquer of the world. Feeling desired by some and others translates into a rain of economic aid that at this summit represented 150 million US dollars for new projects that promote the creation of infrastructure and the fight against climate change, in addition to facilitating maritime traffic .

What had started with resentment on the part of Cambodia, annoyed by the lack of availability of the US president to honor his guests with bilateral meetings, ended up being the moment of reconciliation. Prime Minister Hum Sen, who has ruled the country since 1985, initially asked his host for “more generosity,” but ended by saying that relations between his country and the United States are now the best in history.

Hun Sen even wanted to take the opportunity to offer his condolences for the million Americans who have died of covid and invited him to a summit in his country. A necessary gesture for coinciding his visit with that suffering mark of one million deaths from coronavirus and for having received from the White House three million doses of the vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson laboratories, in addition to four others who are committed.

asian mini tour



In terms of travel, Biden has his sights set on his next visit to Japan and South Korea at the end of next week. The trip will last five days and will also serve to meet with the leaders of the Quad, the group of Indo-Pacific democracies that, in addition to the United States and Japan, includes Australia and India.

Biden does not want China to think that the war in Ukraine has made it lose focus on the Asian conquest, but the truth is that Ukraine is also in the focus of this summit. Only Singapore has categorically condemned the Russian invasion, so the White House decided to take advantage of this summit to indoctrinate its Pacific neighbors about the need to stop Russia and how important the unity of the international community is.