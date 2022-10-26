October 26, 2022 23:51

US Presidents Joe Biden and Israeli Yitzhak Herzog on Wednesday celebrated the understanding reached to demarcate the maritime border between Israel and Lebanon.

At the White House, Biden, and Herzog next to him, welcomed Israel’s long-awaited understanding on the demarcation of the maritime border with Lebanon, knowing that the agreement was brokered by the United States.

Biden described the understanding as a “historic agreement.”

“It took a lot of courage,” Biden said, addressing Herzog, adding, “It took principled diplomacy and perseverance.”

Biden said the border demarcation agreement would allow the two countries to develop energy fields and would “create new hope and economic opportunity.”

Herzog’s visit to the United States comes a few days before the legislative elections, which will be the fifth in Israel in less than four years, during which former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose relationship with the Democratic American administrations was tense, seeks to return to power.

The visit also comes less than two weeks before the midterm elections in the United States, in which Democrats are expected to lose their majority in Congress.

Addressing Biden, Herzog said, “We have elections in Israel and you in the United States have midterm elections, but what is clear, I think, is that this visit constitutes the greatest evidence that our friendship and strong ties transcend all political differences.”

Source: agencies