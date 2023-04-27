The President of the United States, Joe Biden, welcomed his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol, to the White House on Wednesday.and will give the green light to the “occasional” deployment of a nuclear submarine to bolster its ally’s security umbrella against North Korea.

President Yoon, on a six-day state visit, arrived to the cheers of hundreds of people gathered in front of the White House and received military honors.

It is the second state visit by a foreign leader under the presidency of

Biden, after that of French President Emmanuel Macron last December.

Just before the meeting, Biden hailed “an unbreakable bond” between the two countries and their “iron alliance” begun during the Korean War seven decades ago.

Both leaders will speak in the Oval Office and then give a joint press conference before joining their wives for a gala dinner in the evening.

President Yoon Suk is ahead of a six-day state visit to the United States.

Before the geostrategic overtones meeting, senior officials stated that Presidents Biden and Yoon will announce measures aimed at strengthening deterrence against threats from the northern neighbor, including the scale of a nuclear submarine in South Korea for the first time in decades.

The “occasional” deployment of this submarine equipped with ballistic missiles with a nuclear warhead is one of the main measures of a “Washington Declaration” that they will adopt this Wednesday.

This declaration also establishes a mechanism for consultation and exchange of information with Seoul on nuclear matters, to consolidate the US security umbrella and reassure the South Korean ally.

“The United States hasn’t really taken these steps since the height of the Cold War with a handful of our closest allies in Europe,” said an official who requested anonymity.

“We try to make sure that by undertaking these new procedures, these new steps, our commitment to extended deterrence is unquestionable,” he added.

North Korea carried out a record number of ballistic missile launches this year. Another official, who also requested anonymity, said the United States had no intention of stationing nuclear weapons in South Korea. In addition, Seoul will reiterate in the declaration its commitment not to equip itself with a nuclear arsenal.

Before the meeting, the United States authorized the “occasional” deployment of a nuclear submarine to bolster Seoul’s security umbrella against North Korea.

For the United States, it is about “making our deterrence more visible through the regular deployment of strategic assets, including a visit by a US nuclear ballistic submarine to South Korea, which has not happened since the early 1980s.” “said the US official.

In addition to submarines, there will be “a regular cadence” of other platforms, “including bombers and aircraft carriers.” But there will be “no basis for these assets and certainly not for nuclear weapons,” he added.

An official said steps are being taken ahead of time to defuse potential tensions with China due to these military decisions. “We have informed the Chinese in advance and laid out very clearly our reason why we are taking these steps,” the official said, adding that the Biden administration is “disappointed that China has not used its influence” in North Korea.

Presidents Biden and Yoon will take other steps on economic, cyber, and climate change cooperation. The South Korean president arrived in the capital on Monday.

He visited Arlington Cemetery and NASA’s Goddard Space Center near Washington on Tuesday, accompanied by US Vice President Kamala Harris.

At night he visited with Biden the Korean War Memorial, located in downtown Washington and which shows full-scale steel figures of soldiers patrolling during the Korean War (1950-1953) against the communist north.

