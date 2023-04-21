Gustavo Petro and Joe Biden talk in the Oval Office of the White House, this Thursday. Susan Walsh (AP)

They seemed relaxed, sitting comfortably on two beige sofas. Behind, portraits of Lincoln and Roosevelt and a bust of Martin Luther King. Joe Biden received Gustavo Petro in the Oval Office this Thursday.

“Congratulations on your birthday,” Biden started, recalling that the president of Colombia had his birthday the day before.

“In this generation, being 63 years old is like being 40 in the previous one,” Petro replied.

They both laughed. They then spoke for 10 minutes in the presence of the press. It was the first time that Petro, a former anti-imperialist guerrilla who has not stopped criticizing the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan throughout his career, stepped on the carpets of the White House. At no time was he intimidated. He had come this far to ask the most powerful politician on the face of the earth to change the paradigm of the war against drugs, that is, demilitarize it and help the peasants and coca leaf growers to have alternatives. For Washington it is a thorny issue. Biden told Petro that the two nations are making joint efforts to combat drug trafficking, but at no time did he refer to any change in approach.

Biden, supported by some papers in which he had written the main themes, emphasized that Colombia is “the cornerstone of this continent.” “We have to make shared efforts to have a united, equal, democratic and economically prosperous continent,” he added. Petro, who spoke from memory, replied that the continent is used to “peace and not war” and that democracy in the region has deepened greatly in recent decades.

Petro and Biden have met eight months after the former came to power. What they did agree on is the need to put an end to fossil economies and protect the Amazon. Petro has promoted an alliance of countries that create a common fund to protect the jungle. Colombia has earmarked $150 million for this effort, and the United States is expected to contribute a large amount of money. Biden said that he will contribute 500 million. Among the countries involved is Venezuela.

Precisely the situation in that country worries the leaders a lot. A month ago, when they agreed to meet at the White House, Petro told Biden that he had to inform him of the last steps of Nicolás Maduro. The Colombian president tries to unblock the negotiation between Chavismo and the opposition, which in reality is almost directly with Washington. Petro has organized an international meeting of foreign ministers in Bogotá to discuss the matter and wants Biden to lift some economic sanctions that he has imposed on the Maduro government to resume talks. The White House mistrusts the Chavista government, which it accuses of not having taken any steps to democratize the country’s institutions.

As he left, Petro said that both had agreed that free elections should be held in Venezuela first and then the sanctions be lowered. It is the first time that Petro has said something like this, he was presumed more leaning towards the Chavista side. The truth is that he has been conciliatory with Maduro, whom he has tried to get out of his international isolation, but he has also demanded that he democratize the country’s institutions and comply with the separation of powers each time they have been seen. When all this happens, those long-awaited presidential elections must take place in 2024. “One goal is for the people to decide their own destiny without sanctions,” he said in the White House gardens.

