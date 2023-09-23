Biden’s personal physician, Kevin O’Connor, said that the US President hopes that others will follow his example.

Last week, American health officials gave their approval to Pfizer and Moderna to produce updated versions of anti-Covid vaccines that are able to better adapt to the virus variants currently spreading.

Officials also recommended that all Americans 60 years of age or older receive the respiratory syncytial virus (RCV) vaccine.

Last September 11, Biden officially ended the national health emergency that was declared due to Covid, under which, over a period of more than three years, exceptional support was provided to the health system in a country that recorded more than one million deaths due to the Corona virus.