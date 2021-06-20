The visit will highlight the longstanding friendship between the US and Afghanistan at a time when international troops are leaving Afghanistan, White House spokesman Jen Psaki said. Earlier this year it was announced that all NATO soldiers will be gone by September 11th. That is more than four months later than what the previous president Donald Trump had agreed with the Taliban outside the Afghan government.

The Americans say they are prepared to continue to support the Afghan people and government. This is to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe place for terrorist groups that pose a threat to the US, according to Psaki. “The US continues to fully support the ongoing peace process and encourages all Afghan parties to participate in negotiations to end the conflict.”

Violence in Afghanistan has risen sharply since it became known that the US and other foreign military personnel were leaving Afghanistan. The Taliban, in power before the American invasion, are increasingly attacking and have already recaptured dozens of districts from the government in Kabul.