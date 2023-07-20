Pope’s envoy to Ukraine hands Biden Pontiff’s letter during meeting

The Pope’s envoy to resolve the situation in Ukraine, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, during a meeting with US President Joe Biden, handed over a letter from the pontiff to the politician. About it reported press service of the Holy See.

The meeting is said to have lasted over an hour. During it, “full readiness to support initiatives in the humanitarian sphere, especially in relation to children, was assured.”

“The meeting, which began shortly after 17:00 and lasted more than an hour, was held in an atmosphere of cordiality and mutual attention,” the statement said.

Zuppi gave the head of the White House a letter from the Pope, “emphasizing the pain that he feels because of the suffering caused” by the conflict.

On July 4, Matteo Zuppi announced that he was working on a mechanism for the return of children to Ukraine. The cardinal also reported that he had discussed this issue with the Pope.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Ukrainian children taken to Russian regions can return to their parents if such a request is received from them. According to the minister, Moscow does not hide the names and coordinates of their location.