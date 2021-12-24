The president of the United States, Joe Biden, “If in good health” he would like to do an encore by running for elections in 2024. He said this during an interview with the ABC. The chances, then, would increase in case Donald Trump take the field “Why shouldn’t I run against Trump as a candidate? That would increase the prospect of running, ”Biden said. He will be 81 on election day and is already the oldest person in US history to have been elected president.

Furthermore, on Tuesday, the president of the United States acknowledged the work done by the previous administration to develop the vaccine against Covid 19, also praising his predecessor for having carried out the recall: “It could be one of the few things he and I we agree, ”Biden said. Trump told Fox News he appreciated the comments: “I was surprised to hear those words. I think it was a fantastic thing and it can make a lot of people happy ”.