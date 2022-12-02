Home page politics

Of: Felix Durach

Split

US President Joe Biden has declared that he will not shy away from military intervention in Iran. © BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP

In order to prevent Iran from building a nuclear bomb, the USA wants to rely on military intervention if necessary. This was confirmed by the US special envoy in Iran.

TEHRAN — US President Joe Biden is considering a military operation to prevent Iran from expanding its nuclear program. Should sanctions and diplomacy prove ineffective, the US President declared himself ready for military action. That’s what US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley said in an interview on the Foreign Policy Playlist podcast on Wednesday.

US President Biden: Military operation in Iran as ‘last resort’

According to Malley, the US and Iran have repeatedly faced an agreement over the past two years that would have reinstated the 2015 nuclear deal. However, Iran then repeatedly withdrew from the talks before a final agreement was reached.

“We have the sanctions, the pressure and the diplomacy. If none of this works, the President has said he will agree to a military option as a last resort, because if that’s what it takes to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, that will happen. But we’re not there yet,” Malley said. Until then, however, you have to give the other tools time. “We owe it to ourselves to look honestly at what the sanctions are and aren’t doing.”

Nuclear program: USA looks at developments in Iran with concern

Only last week did the United States register with concern the latest developments in Iran’s nuclear program. “We will not allow Iran to achieve nuclear weapons capability,” said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. “We’re going to make sure we have all options available for the President (Joe Biden).”

The Iranian news agency Isna had previously reported that the country had started production of uranium enriched to 60 percent at the Fordo plant, 180 kilometers south of Tehran. The threshold set in the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran is 3.67 percent. Uranium enriched to around 90 percent is required to build atomic bombs.

Iran nuclear deal: Talks have been stuck for months

The Iran nuclear deal was intended to limit Iran’s nuclear program and ensure that the country would not build nuclear weapons. It was negotiated by the USA, China, Russia, Germany, France, Great Britain and Iran.

However, under the then US President Donald Trump, the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and imposed new sanctions on Tehran. As a result, Iran gradually withdrew from its obligations under the agreement. Talks about reviving the deal have been stuck for months. (fd with AFP)