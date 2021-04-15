Tensions between the USA and Russia: Joe Biden’s government retaliates with sanctions for a hacker attack attributed to Moscow.

Washington – In retaliation for a hacker attack attributed to Moscow, the US government expelled ten Russian diplomats. The White House said on Thursday that there are five employees of Russian intelligence services among the diplomats from the representation in Washington. In addition, several people and organizations are being sanctioned and US banks are banned from trading in new Russian national debt. Washington also cited suspected Russian interference in the 2020 US elections as reasons.

Russia appointed US Ambassador John S. Sullivan to the State Department because of the expulsion of its diplomats and the new sanctions. It will be a tough conversation for the American side, said ministry spokeswoman Maria Sakharova on Thursday in Moscow. “Such aggressive behavior will undoubtedly receive a rebuff, a response to the sanctions will be inevitable.” Russian foreign policy officials said that Russia would react “mirror-like” and in return also expel ten US diplomats.

USA and Russia in conflict: despite sanctions – Biden does not want to “let the situation escalate”

US President Joe Bidens * National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN that it was an “appropriate” measure to defend US interests. President Biden’s goal is to “provide a meaningful and credible answer, but not to let the situation escalate.” Sullivan initially gave no details about the new sanctions.

The US and Russia, despite their differences, could work together on various issues, such as disarmament issues, and have a “stable and predictable relationship,” Sullivan said. Biden made no secret of the imminent sanctions in his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin * this week. At the same time he emphasized that he was striving for a stable relationship with Moscow. “We can find a course that doesn’t create a cycle of confrontation,” Sullivan said.

USA: Biden’s government issues sanctions against Russia – summit offer to Putin remains in place

The sanctions are intended to be retaliation for a massive hacker attack on ministries, authorities and companies in the USA, which American security authorities suspect Russia is behind. The attackers had gained access to the networks using maintenance software from SolarWinds, which was used in many places, and had remained undetected for months. The case, which became known in December, was an embarrassing setback for American security services.

Biden had proposed a meeting to Putin in Tuesday’s conversation. Sullivan said that offer was still open. Biden is of the opinion that the relationship between the two countries is in a “very difficult situation in which we are faced with the risk of a downward spiral,” Sullivan told CNN. Therefore, Biden and Putin should meet to discuss the differences together and outline a way forward.

NATO and the EU are behind new US sanctions against Russia

Germany and the other NATO partners supported the US reaction. “We stand on the side of the United States in solidarity,” said a statement published on Thursday. Russia is called on to stop its destabilizing behavior immediately. This poses a threat to Euro-Atlantic security. Russia is called on to stop its destabilizing behavior immediately. This poses a threat to Euro-Atlantic security.

Commissioned by the EU and the Member States, Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell made a statement. “We share our concern

Partners about the increasing number of malicious cyber activities and are particularly concerned about the recent increase in activities that compromise the security and integrity of information and communication technology products and services, ”he said. These could have “systemic effects” and cause significant harm to society, security and the economy in the EU and the US. (dpa / fn / dp) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.