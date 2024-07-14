Biden: Glad Trump is safe and well

US President Joe Biden has responded to the assassination attempt on his predecessor Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Text of Biden’s message published on the White House website.

“I have been informed of the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I am glad to hear that he is safe and well. My prayers are with him, his family, and everyone who attended the rally,” the release said.

Biden also thanked the Secret Service for their work. “There is no place for this kind of violence in America. We must come together as one nation and condemn it,” the head of state added.

The assassination attempt on Trump occurred on the evening of July 13, the politician was shot during a speech at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. After an examination at a medical facility, it became known that Trump was feeling well.

The man who shot the politician was killed by Secret Service agents.