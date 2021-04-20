US President Joe Biden reacted to the verdict in the case of the murder of African American George Floyd. His words convey RIA News and TASS…

“This could be a giant step forward towards justice in America,” he said.

A jury in a Minneapolis court found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts of murder and faces up to 40 years in prison. The verdict is expected to be announced in about eight weeks.

46-year-old African American George Floyd was arrested on May 25, 2020 near a grocery store in Minneapolis. It is alleged that he allegedly paid with a fake check. Law enforcers dragged him out of the car and laid him on the asphalt. Chauvin roughly crushed Floyd with his knee, and he, without resisting, began to complain that he had nothing to breathe. The arrested person soon died. Four police officers were fired after the incident. On April 9, 2021, during the court proceedings, pulmonologist Martin Tobin confirmed that the death was caused by Chauvin’s actions.

Police actions caused massive pogroms in the United States in the summer of 2020. Protesters blamed police for Floyd’s death, and also spoke of unfair treatment of blacks in the country.