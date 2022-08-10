US President Joe Biden on Tuesday ratified his country’s support for the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO and assured that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, had not managed to “split” the alliance, but to strengthen it. her and make her “more united than ever”.

“Putin thought he could divide us and instead he got exactly what he didn’t want,” Biden said at a rally at the White House, in which he signed the documents with US backing for Finland and Sweden to join. the US Senate had endorsed it last week.

Biden ironically commented on the fact that the Russian president “would like to federalize NATO, but he got the ‘Natoization’ of Finland and Sweden”.

The American president also considered that, with the entry into the alliance, Finland and Sweden contract a “sacred” commitment and NATO, in turn, commits to defend them.

“To attack one is to attack all, as Article 5 says,” Biden recalled, referring to the alliance’s collective defense clause in the treaty, and then ensuring that, at this moment, said commitment is “stronger than ever.” .

Biden also recalled that the only time in history this article has been invoked was after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the US, noting that then the allies sided with Washington, something this country “will never forget”.

Therefore, in the current context of the war in Ukraine, he stressed the commitment to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank and strengthen the defense against “any threat of aggression” to member countries.

Regarding this objective of strengthening security in Europe, Biden stressed the importance of having two new allies “highly capable in the north”.

As Biden recalled, with the signing of the documents, the US becomes the 23rd NATO country to ratify the entry of Finland and Sweden. There are currently 30 members, which will become 32 with these two new countries.

Biden spoke this morning with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, and the President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, to inform them of the ratification and to congratulate them on having taken “another step” towards the entry of their countries into the alliance.

As he did earlier in his speech, Biden also highlighted the consensus reached in the US Senate (where there were 95 votes in favor and only one against) to ratify support for the entry of Sweden and Finland.

In his talks with Andersson and Niinistö, Biden assured that the US will work with Sweden and Finland to remain “vigilant” against any threat to common security and to face together “any aggression or threat of aggression”.