US President Joe Biden met with Democratic Party governors behind closed doors on Wednesday (3) to calm tensions within the party after his poor performance in the debate with former President Donald Trump last week.

Nearly all of the country’s 23 Democratic governors have confirmed their attendance at the meeting with the president, either virtually or in person.

Among them were two of the favorites to replace Biden if he drops out of the campaign: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The meeting was not initiated by the White House but came about as a result of a call to discuss the debate on Monday by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who also chairs the Democratic Governors Association.

In public statements, some governors have made clear that they see the meeting as an opportunity for a frank discussion with Biden about his health. For example, Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky told the television network CNN on Tuesday that the governors wanted to “make sure he’s OK.”

Others, however, want to take the opportunity to show support for Biden. One of them is Governor Wes Moore of Maryland, who made it clear in an interview with the network CBS on Sunday that he had no interest in seeking the nomination if Biden drops out.

“Joe Biden is not going to withdraw from the race, nor should he,” he said at the time.

The meeting generated high expectations within the Democratic Party, even among donors.

For example, John Morgan, one of the party’s biggest donors, asked on social media that the president’s campaign pay special attention to the proposals of Beshear, who governs Kentucky, a state where Republicans are prominent.

“I pray the campaign listens closely to Andy Beshear when the governors meet with the President today. He is the only Democrat to win a very red state TWICE,” he wrote.