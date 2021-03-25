US President Joe Biden has doubled his target for coronavirus vaccines for his first 100 days in the White House and expects at least 200 million doses to be delivered.

Biden, who has given his first press conference since he came to power, recalled that at the beginning of December he had set the goal of reaching 100 million vaccines in these first 100 days. “We got it last week, on the 58th,” he indicated.

For this reason, he believes that it is time to double the challenge. “I know it is ambitious, but no other country even comes close to what we are doing. I think we can, “said the president, who has tried to distance himself from the policy followed by his predecessor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.

The White House has announced an investment of 10 billion dollars to expand access to vaccines, at a time when the country already has more than 30 million cases of coronavirus. The Administration aspires to bring immunization to vulnerable groups and communities.

Mexico refuses to host migrant families deported by the US

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that Mexico is refusing to take in the migrant families that the US deported for having crossed the border irregularly, under a rule implemented by the former president, Donald Trump.

“We are negotiating with the president of Mexico, I think we are going to see a change, all (undocumented migrants) should be able to be returned,” Biden said during the first daily press conference of his mandate.