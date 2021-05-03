US President Joe Biden speaks at a conference in Portsmouth, Virginia. Evan Vucci / AP

President Joe Biden reported on Monday that he will raise the limit on refugee income to the United States to 62,500 by 2021. The announcement comes two weeks after his Administration revealed that it would maintain the maximum of 15,000 applicants imposed by his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump. The decision sparked a barrage of harsh criticism that accused the Democratic government of reneging on one of his campaign promises and of betraying many immigrant groups that supported his candidacy. The wave forced Biden to retreat almost immediately and postpone the final ceiling, which was released this afternoon. “This erases the historically low number set by the previous Administration, which did not reflect the values ​​of the United States, a nation that welcomes and supports refugees,” the president said in a statement. Biden, however, has admitted that he will not reach the promised number in his first year in office because of the tedious refugee selection processes.

The president adds that his government is rebuilding a system destroyed by Trump’s harsh and inhumane immigration policies. “We will try hard to complete the rigorous selection programs for refugees who are already awaiting the admission process, but the sad truth is that we will not reach 62,500 admissions this year,” he acknowledged. The United States will begin with the requests of those who waited in the limbo created by the Republican. An estimated 115,000 people are waiting and the procedures have begun. The process also requires the United Nations to identify the petitioners as refugees so that they can later be transferred. This can take up to two years and has, at the moment, only 33,000 beneficiaries who have already completed the procedure and are awaiting the trip.

Still unable to reach the goal, Biden has reopened the program for new applicants. This is only the first step towards a more ambitious goal, which is to raise the income limit by 125,000 for the next fiscal year, which runs from October 2021 to September 2022. That was the promise made by the current president on the 20th of June 2020, International Refugee Day, during the campaign to the White House. However, the number of 125,000 admissions in 2022 will also be “difficult to achieve,” acknowledges Biden. Washington asks for patience to reach the figure from the second year in office. This Monday, the government has given signs that it is fulfilling some overdue promises, as it was announced that they are beginning to reunite the families of immigrants separated at the border by four years of conservative policies.

The president of the United States has struck a new blow with determination. He has recognized that the decision, which will take time to crystallize and a larger budget line, “shows what we are and what we want to be.” The announcement also wants to erase the doubts that arose with the communication blunder of mid-April and seeks that those who “have suffered so much” and are “eager to start a new life” go ahead with the plans and feel welcome in the nation that today heads.

The first announcement about refugees came on April 16. The White House reported then that it would be difficult to reach the promise of 60,000 people received in the country. That is why the Trump ceiling was maintained. The avalanche of criticism came only hours after the official communication. The measure was not only rejected by non-governmental organizations. It also sparked a lot of friendly fire. Democratic politicians and senators rated the decision of “unacceptable” and they asked the Administration to correct the path. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had asked him since the beginning of March to end the ceiling imposed by Trump, something that Biden did not want to do while facing an irregular immigration crisis on the border with Mexico, especially in the State of Texas. March posted the highest numbers of undocumented income in 15 years. The lack of decision of the Administration during the second half of April led to postpone the travel plans of 700 refugees already investigated and ready to be welcomed in their new countries. Now they can finally start their new lives.

