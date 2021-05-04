US President Joe Biden raised the ceiling for accepting refugees in the United States to 62,500 refugees, a shift more than four times the limit set by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The number announced on Monday is still lower than the 125,000 Biden promised during his presidential campaign, although he has said he intends to set it as a target for next year.

Biden had previously set the level of acceptance of refugees this year at 15,000, maintaining the maximum set by former President Donald Trump, but backtracking on it after facing criticism in April.

Biden said in a statement on Monday: “Today, I am reviewing the annual maximum acceptance of refugees in the United States to 62,500 people in this fiscal year.”

He added, “This erases the historically low number set by the previous administration of 15,000, which did not reflect America’s values ​​as a country that welcomes and supports refugees.”

Biden said it is unlikely that the maximum of 62,500 will be reached this fiscal year, which ends on September 30. “

“We are working quickly to repair the damages caused by the past four years. It will take some time, but this work is already underway,” he added.

The Trump administration’s ceiling of 15,000 was the lowest since the US refugee program began in 1980. The previous limit for the last fiscal year was 18,000.

In 2016, President Barack Obama’s last full year in office, some 85,000 refugees were allowed into the United States.