Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden raised $ 383 million in campaign donations in September, Biden said on Twitter.

Biden thanked his donors, calling the amount “incredible.”

According to Bloomberg, this amount was a record for Biden, in August he collected $ 365 million in donations. According to the Associated Press, Biden’s campaign headquarters has about $ 432 million.

Earlier, the Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg called for Biden to vote.

We will remind, the US presidential elections will be held on November 3. Republican Trump and Democrat Biden will fight for the post of head of the country.