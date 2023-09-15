Biden told Putin at 2021 meeting that China doesn’t respect Russia

US President Joe Biden, during a speech on economic problems in the country, which took place in Maryland, said that China “does not respect” Russia that much. He allegedly expressed his doubts about this to Russian leader Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Geneva in 2021, notes RIA News.

According to the American head, at that meeting he and Putin discussed strategic stability, and the head of the Russian Federation admitted that he was reluctant to talk about this, because he thought that the United States was waiting for Moscow to involve Beijing in negotiations. “I said, I don’t expect you to attract China… You have a lot of problems. And China doesn’t respect you that much,” Biden recalled his response.

Biden’s attitude towards China

The day before, Bloomberg wrote that Biden would try to take advantage of the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in New Delhi.

It is clarified that, first of all, Biden seeks to increase funding from the World Bank, as well as deepen ties with developing economies of the world and offer an alternative to government-supported lending.

In August, the American leader said that he considers the PRC “bad guys.” In his opinion, when Beijing has problems, it does unworthy things. Biden also called China “a ticking time bomb in many ways.” The politician clarified that China is facing economic problems, including high unemployment.

At the same time, the American leader added that he hopes for “rational relations with China.” He noted that he does not want to harm Beijing, but is watching it.

Friendship between Russia and China

On September 1, Vladimir Putin announced that he would soon have a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Shortly before this, the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, called Russia and China true friends. Shoigu pointed out that Russia and China are strategic partners, good neighbors and true friends.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping constantly maintain a strategic dialogue with each other in different formats.

The head of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, Congressman Michael McCaul, in turn, said that the friendship between Russia and China is the largest threat to Europe and the Pacific region since World War II.