US President Joe Biden quarreled with an American journalist during a press conference following a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva. It is reported by RIA News…

Reporter Kaitlyn Collins, asking a question, noted that she did not see any constructiveness at the last summit. “If you don’t understand this, you are doing the wrong thing,” the American leader replied sharply.

He later apologized to the journalist, saying that “he shouldn’t have been so smart.”

Earlier, Biden criticized the American media for being negative about his meeting with Putin. He noted that he understands why the representatives of the American press are trying to ask him questions in a rather negative way. According to him, in order to make a report, one must be negative, so journalists never ask positive questions.

Also, the American leader ignored the journalist’s question about confidence in the head of Russia. “Listen, it’s not about trust, it’s about your own interests and the verification of your own interests. This is what it is about, ”the American leader said. According to Biden, he also did not speak about the confidence that the Russian president will change his behavior.