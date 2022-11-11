Home page politics

Andrew Schmid

Update from November 11, 9:29 am: Kyiv recently rejected a new offer for negotiations from Moscow on the basis of “the current situation” – and the US government says it is not exerting any pressure on the matter. “We don’t insist on certain things, we advise as partners,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Thursday (November 10) at the White House. As a prerequisite for talks with Moscow, the Ukrainian leadership is demanding a complete withdrawal of Russian troops.

Update from November 10, 10:05 p.m: The USA promises further military aid to Ukraine. The US Department of Defense announced aid worth US$400 million on Thursday. US military support for Kyiv has totaled $19.3 billion since US President Joe Biden took office in early 2021.

The new package also included four Avenger air defense systems and Stinger missiles, as well as missiles for Hawk air defense systems, Pentagon Deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said. This is also necessary in view of Russian air raids.

Meanwhile, the Russian retreat from Cherson begins. It is said to be accompanied by chaos and looting. According to Zelenskyi advisor Mykhailo Podolyak, Russia wants to leave behind a “city of death”.

Recording from August 25: Joe Biden congratulates Volodymyr Zelenskyj on the Ukrainian national day over the phone. © Adam Schultz/White House/Imago

Russian-Turkish agreement in the Ukraine war: Kremlin flirts with Ankara – Erdogan ensnares Putin

First report from November 10th: Moscow – New sounds from Russia? The Kremlin is suddenly talking about diplomacy and respect. Ten days before the start of the G20 summit in Indonesia, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is looking for closeness with Turkey – and is also open to continuing the expiring grain agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Praise comes from Ankara.

Russia-UN meeting on Friday: grain agreement to be extended

On Friday (November 11), senior UN officials will hold talks with Russian officials in Geneva. The Russian delegation is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin. The agreement, brokered by the UN and Turkey, was signed in Istanbul on July 22. It was intended to allow the safe export of Ukrainian grain through a Black Sea protection corridor and the export of Russian food and fertilizers despite Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.

The grain agreement expires on November 19, and the United Nations are hoping for a one-year extension. However, it is still unclear whether Russia will extend its involvement.

Erdogan praises Putin: “Trust and solidarity”

On October 29, Russia temporarily suspended the grain deal. The background was a Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. The Kremlin repeatedly spoke of an “act of terrorism” with the help of Great Britain. On November 2, Russia rejoined the deal after mediation by Turkey.

In this regard, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised his relations with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. Thanks to the “trust and solidarity” between them, he was able to convince his Russian counterpart to resume the grain deal with Ukraine, Erdogan said on Thursday. “We could not have taken this step if there had not been trust between us.”

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan maintains good relations with Vladimir Putin. He also negotiated in the grain agreement. (Archive image) © Alexandr Demyanchuk/dpa

Russia-Turkey deal: Kremlin announces gas initiative

Turkey currently seems to be of great importance to Moscow anyway. Lavrov’s spokeswoman Zakharova now literally ensnared the NATO state. She announced a gas agreement with Turkey for the G20 summit beginning on November 15. Russia is a “reliable supplier,” Zakharova said, according to the TASS news agency. She promised “several specific initiatives, including strengthening gas cooperation with Turkey and organizing shipments of large quantities of grain and fertilizers.”

At the same time, she spoke of the desired “use of diplomatic means” and a “culture of respectful interaction”. Russia will contribute “in every possible way”. By the way, Putin will not be present at the G20 summit. But US President Joe Biden and China’s head of state Xi Jinping. On the sidelines of the summit, they gather for their first bilateral meeting since Biden took office.