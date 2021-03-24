Eight years ago Barack Obama tasked his Vice President Joe Biden with the difficult task of tackling the child crisis at the border. This Wednesday Biden did the same with Kamala Harris, because that way “when people speak, they won’t have to wonder if that’s what the president thinks,” Biden explained. When she speaks, she will speak for me.

Harris accepted the responsibility without fuss, “needless to say it will not be easy,” admitted the vice president, “but it is important.” It is not an honor, but a hot potato. Some even believe that it is one of the booby traps that the Trump administration left in place to guarantee the failure of his successor. Since December, experts anticipated an increase in unaccompanied minors at the border around the dates on which Trump would transfer power to him, according to annual statistics that each year record an increase of between 25% and 30% in the months February and March. This year, in addition, the Mexican government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported at that time that it had reached the maximum of its capacity to take in minors who were waiting on its side of the border for the United States to process their requests for political asylum.

Mexico knows that every crisis at the border smells of fresh dollars. Trump invested 5.8 billion dollars in his Marshall Plan for Central America, although according to The New York Times a good part of the money announced was already committed before the announcement. In 2017 alone, El Salvador’s judicial system received US $ 140 million, in the hope that it will serve to curb the rampant crime and corruption that is pushing rescuers out of their country.

Biden’s strategy appears to be the same. Everyone knows that it is necessary to treat the problem from the root, but nobody knows for sure how to do it. Under Obama, Biden sought the stability of the Central American triangle at the stroke of a checkbook, as he plans to do again by promising four billion dollars over the next four years. Something that experts consider clearly insufficient, although it will undoubtedly bring some improvements. Drug trafficking and gang violence will push the seams and the Central American triangle and will test the goodwill of the Biden government, which this Wednesday sent a high-level delegation to visit the Carrizo Springs (Texas) facilities.

The new facilities to house 500 minors hardly help to alleviate the problem of 4,000 or 5,000 minors in the hands of border patrols, which according to the legislation have to transfer them to shelters like this in no more than 72 hours, but they have them for up to ten days . In honor of his government’s promise of transparency, the Department of Homeland Security allowed a television crew to accompany the high-level delegation for the first time.