With stern expressions, but with a predisposition to a friendly dialogue from which disagreements are anticipated. US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are in Geneva holding a long-awaited bilateral summit. In a lush Swiss lakefront mansion, the two world leaders will debate thorny issues in their first face-to-face meeting, at a time when relations between Moscow and Washington are at a low point.

The leaders arrived during the morning at the old mansion of La Grange, in Geneva, where the long-awaited summit between two of the most influential leaders in international politics is being held. Despite his record of keeping world leaders waiting, Putin – who is making his first public trip abroad since the start of the pandemic – was the first to arrive at the meeting, followed by Biden who was in Brussels participating in meetings with the Union. Europe and NATO, on his first trip as president to the old continent.

All eyes are on the meeting, whose negotiations to hold the meeting were tense given the complex relationship between Moscow and Washington, so analysts foresee large red lines and few concessions. On the table, a long list of thorny issues: Russian cyberattacks, electoral interference, nuclear arms control, the Ukraine conflict, the Covid-19 pandemic or the race for the Arctic.



US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet for the US-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16, 2021. © REUTERS – DENIS BALIBOUSE

During the first part of the bilateral meeting, Swiss President Guy Parmelin hosted and I wish you “a fruitful meeting in the interest of your respective countries and the entire world”. It is expected that the second part of the talks will deal with sensitive issues in greater depth and in the presence of officials and advisers from both countries.

Putin: “I hope our meeting is productive”

From an ancient and luxurious library, with a large globe in the background and the flags of their respective countries, the leaders allowed themselves to be photographed and spoke a few words in front of the press, showing the friendly face of the meeting, despite the relations between the Kremlin and the White House are at their lowest ebb.

“Mr. President, I want to thank you for your initiative for today’s meeting,” Putin told Biden, adding that “many issues have accumulated in Russian-American relations that require a meeting at the highest level. I hope our meeting will be productive.” the Russian said optimistically.

For his part, Biden stressed that, for a debate “between two great powers” it is “better to meet face to face” and thus discuss areas of cooperation and mutual interest. Despite this, some members of the US delegation anticipated major disagreements and They proposed to lower expectations: “We do not expect a lot of results from this meeting,” they said.

“We should decide in which areas it is in the interest of both of us, in the interest of the world, to cooperate, and see if we can do that,” Biden told reporters earlier this week, highlighting the “red lines” that both leaders bring to the table. of conversation. Something that was also pointed out from the Russian side, “I am not sure that any agreement will be reached,” according to a Putin adviser.

It was a chaotic scrum with reporters shouting over each other. @POTUS was very clearly not responding to any one question, but nodding in acknowledgment to the press generally. He said just two days ago in his presser: “verify, then trust.” https://t.co/5C9gP4XTtO – Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) June 16, 2021



The second part of the meeting begins to debate the most controversial issues

Shortly after his appearance in front of the cameras, the White House published a statement denying that the leader of the United States agreed when a journalist asked him if he trusted Putin. “During a chaotic ‘freeway’ with members of the press yelling at each other, the president (Biden) shook his head generally in the direction of the media,” said Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki, adding that that movement did not respond to a response.

At this time, the second session of the summit began, after a 45-minute break and few statements to the media, which experienced a moment of tension when the press of both countries got into a dispute while politicians watched in bewilderment. Putin chose to ignore comments and questions from the international press, including the one referring to the case of the jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. This could be one of the most controversial topics discussed in the closed-door meeting.

Первые кадры с расширенных переговоров Президентов России и США Владимира Путина и Джозефа Байдена 📸 @rian_ru pic.twitter.com/y5nwV4Uu3s – МИД России 🇷🇺 (@MID_RF) June 16, 2021



The last part could last a few hours. At the end, Biden will hold a solo press conference to report on the progress and conclusions of the meeting.

The White House chose not to hold a joint press conference, deciding that it did not want to appear to be elevating Putin at a time when the US president is urging European allies to pressure Putin to stop doing “countless provocations “.

With AFP, Reuters and EFE