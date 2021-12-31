Call Putin-Biden, The leader of the White House: if you invade Ukraine, consequences. The Kremlin: sanctions would be “colossal mistake”

Any new sanctions against the Russia for the Ukrainian question “they would be a colossal mistake, which could lead to serious consequences”. This is the position expressed by Vladimir Putin to Joe Biden during the phone call last night, as reported by Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yury Ushakov. Putin, still announces the Kremlin, the president warned use that new sanctions could lead to a “complete rupture” of the links between Russia and the West. “Let’s hope that doesn’t happen”, added Ushakov.

But the president Biden has “made it clear” that the United States and his allies and partners “will respond firmly if the Russia it will invade Ukraine. “This was reported by a note from the White House commenting on the phone call that took place today between Biden and the Russian president Putin. “President Biden – continues spokeswoman Jen Psaki – has expressed support for the diplomatic path, starting with the bilateral at the beginning of next year”. Biden reiterated that “concrete progress” in these dialogues can only take place in a condition of “cooling” of tensions. Translated: let’s go through diplomatic channels because if you act there is trouble.