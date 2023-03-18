“It’s clear he committed war crimes,” Biden told reporters, referring to Putin.

“I think it’s justified,” he added, referring to the arrest warrant. The United States is not a member of the International Criminal Court.



A US State Department spokesman said in an emailed statement that the United States had separately concluded that Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine and supported accountability for war crimes.

“There is no doubt that Russia is committing war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine, and we have made clear that those responsible must be held accountable,” he added. “This decision was reached by the ICC prosecutor independently based on the facts before him.”

Earlier on Friday, the court called for Putin’s arrest on suspicion of responsibility for the deportation of children and the transfer of people without legal support from Ukraine to Russia since the war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.



The move of the International Criminal Court obliges the 123 member states of the court to arrest Putin and transfer him to The Hague for trial if he sets foot on its territory. On Friday, the court also issued an arrest warrant for the Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova Belova, on the same charges.

A US-backed report by Yale University researchers last month alleged that Russia had detained at least 6,000 Ukrainian children in no less than 43 camps and facilities in a “wide-ranging, systematic network”.