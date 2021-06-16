Almost exactly three months after that interview in which he called him the “killer”, Joe Biden meets Vladimir Putin in Geneva. A highly anticipated summit, in a completely armored city. About two thousand agents of the local police and 900 officers from other parts of Switzerland. The army is also present with a thousand men, while the airspace has been temporarily reduced to a radius of 50 kilometers and up to six thousand meters. The meeting was placed under a “high level of threat” and the hotels where the two delegations are staying are being watched.

BIDEN-PUTIN, WHAT REALLY MATTERS WILL NOT BE TOLD IN CONFERENCE

It has already been clarified that at the end of the meeting there will not be a joint press conference, but there will be two separate ones. Warning: official statements can be heard and recorded, but what really matters at this summit will be that it will not be said. At least not in front of microphones and cameras. The tensions between the United States and Russia, but also between a large part of the European Union and Russia, do not allow for substantial deviations from the rhetoric maintained during the G7 in Cornwall and the NATO summit in Brussels.

As always in these bilateral meetings, but even more so on this occasion, what really matters is what the two interlocutors will say face to face, far from diaries and notebooks. And, even more importantly, the strategy of the Pentagon and the Kremlin, the one that is not announced but is carried forward over time. That the agenda is vast, much broader than what will be said at the official level, shows that no time limits have been set for the duration of the talks, as well as ample autonomy has been given to the two presidents who will be able to remain in the company of their respective diplomatic representatives, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergej Lavrov, or even stay and talk alone.

BIDEN-PUTIN, THE AGENDA OF INTERVIEWS

But what can be on the agenda of the talks? Let’s start with the aspects that could be explained and then move on to the more strategic ones. First, they should be announced the returns of their respective ambassadors to Moscow and Washington. A small sign, however, of a restart of a diplomatic relationship that has fallen to a minimum in recent months, after Trump’s attempts to get closer to Moscow suffocated by the Pentagon and Russiagate. There is also space for the restart of the dialogue on the topic of arms control, after Trump and Putin put an end to some bilateral agreements to that effect (with the aim of including China as well).

On the one hand, Biden will be harsh on alleged Russian influences in Western democratic processes and on the issue of cyber security. As well as on the dissident Navalny. On the other hand, Putin will reaffirm his positions on the aggressiveness of the United States and NATO. M.The reality is that they both want to know their respective red lines and respective stakes to try to give greater stability to relationships, even if not optimal.

BIDEN-PUTIN, THE STRATEGY OF USA AND RUSSIA

But then there is the strategy. We wrote a few days ago about the US report on Russia, but what does Moscow think of its position in the triangle with Washington and Beijing? Officially, Russia is projected to turn the partnership with China into an alliance. Interviewed by American TV NBC, Putin said that relations with China remain at an “unprecedented” level. “China is a friendly nation. He did not declare us enemies, as the United States did, ”Putin said.