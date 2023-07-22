AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 7/21/2023 – 6:17 pm Share

President Joe Biden addressed this Friday (21) the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) as well as its “enormous” risks during a White House meeting with leaders of the tech giants, who pledged to ensure protection against cyberattacks, fraud and misinformation.

“It’s incredible,” said Biden, highlighting “the enormous promise of AI, both in risks to our society, our economy and our national security, and in incredible opportunities.”

Along with key representatives from Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI, Biden said these companies are committed to “leading responsible innovation” as artificial intelligence becomes more and more present in the lives of people and companies.

“We will see more technological change in the next 10 years or even the next few years than we have seen in the last 50 years. For me, it has been a startling revelation,” he declared. “The group present here will be essential to guide this innovation with responsibility and safety”.

Before the meeting, the seven giants committed to implementing a series of guarantees that, according to the White House, “will emphasize three principles that must be fundamental to the future of AI: protection, security and trust”.

Today, AI already learns to perform many of the tasks performed by people, but it also presents risks.

So the companies agreed to develop “solid technical mechanisms” such as watermarking systems so that users know when content was generated by AI and not people.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches in the United States, concern is growing that images or sounds created by artificial intelligence could be used to defraud or misinform.

The campaign committee for Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump’s main opponent in the race for the Republican Party nomination, used an AI-generated fake voice of the former president in an advertisement.

Consumers need to “know whether the content is being generated by AI or not,” said a White House official.

– “Huge advantages” –

The White House initiative is a first attempt to address the growing problem of how to regulate an industry that is developing faster than Congress can manage.

Among the seven companies’ pledges is to conduct “internal and external security testing” of AI systems before launch to detect threats to biosecurity, cybersecurity and “wider societal effects.”

Biden is also planning an executive order (with limited powers but not requiring congressional approval) on AI safety.

Speaking to the Axios platform, the White House chief of staff, Keff Zients, said that “legislation will be necessary”.

The White House says it is working with foreign allies towards “a solid international framework that regulates the development and use of AI” around the world.

The topic was discussed during the G7 meeting in Japan last May, and the UK is preparing to host an international summit on AI.

Biden believes that governments and societies should respond better to AI than to social platforms, whose rise has sparked widespread concerns about the effects on mental health and misinformation.

“Social media has shown us the damage that powerful technology can do without proper safeguards,” Biden said. “We must be sane and aware of the threats posed by emerging technology to our democracy and our values,” she said. But AI also has “enormous upside potential”.