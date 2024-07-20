Despite growing pressure, and persistent rumors of his possible imminent withdrawal from the race for the White House, American President Joe Biden does not appear at all inclined to give in and is preparing, once the isolation for Covid in his beach house in Delaware is over, to return to campaigning for the 2024 elections, with a trip to Georgia and Texas in the coming days. This is what Axios reveals, citing sources close to Biden who are telling Democrats who are insisting on the step back that the president is eager to prove them wrong.

In public and private statements, Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, continues to insist that the president will remain in the race for reelection. “Don’t listen to all-news TV,” she warned her staff.

But outside the Biden loyalist bubble, the number and volume of calls from Democrats to step aside continue to grow. “I think the president should end his campaign,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown, one of the latest to join the list of those who have publicly called for Biden to step down. While privately, according to media reports, warnings to that effect have come from the party’s highest leaders in Congress.