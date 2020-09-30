A few hours before the first TV duel in the US presidential election campaign, the Democratic challenger Joe Biden fueled the controversy over the finances of incumbent Donald Trump. Biden and his candidate for the office of Vice President, Kamala Harris, published their tax returns for 2019 on Tuesday. The Democratic campaign team asked Trump to follow suit with his own statement.

Contrary to the customs of US politics, the Republican has kept his documents under lock and key for years. The issue had recently come to the fore in the election campaign after the New York Times reported that Trump had paid little or no federal taxes in recent years.

Joe Biden and his wife Jill’s statement indicates that they have paid more than $ 346,000 in taxes and other payments to the federal government for the past year. The combined annual income was therefore almost $ 985,000. The Bidens requested a return of nearly $ 47,000, which they said they would have paid too much.

Trump paid no federal taxes in ten of the 15 years up to 2017, according to the New York Times. His corresponding burden in 2016 and 2017 was $ 750 each. Trump has rejected the account, saying that he has paid “many millions of dollars in taxes”. In the United States, federal and state taxes are collected separately.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

The vice-boss of Biden’s campaign team, Kate Bedingfield, called the publication of the documents on Tuesday a historic step that should restore the Americans’ faith in the political leadership. “Mr. President, publish your tax return or shut up,” she told journalists. A statement from the Republicans was initially not available.

[Verfolgen Sie hier das TV-Duell zwischen Trump und Biden im Liveblog.]

The TV debate in the evening (US local time; night on Wednesday CEST) was eagerly awaited. Biden is just ahead of Trump in polls.

In parts of the USA, voting is taking place these days before the actual date on November 3rd. In addition, a comparatively high number of postal votes are expected. (Reuters)