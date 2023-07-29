US President Joe Biden has publicly admitted the existence of his seventh granddaughter, 4-year-old Navy Joan Roberts. “Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in her daughter’s best interest while preserving her privacy as much as possible,” the statement to People reads. “This is not a political issue, this is a family matter. Jill and I just want the best for our grandchildren, including the Navy.”

The statement comes after Hunter and the girl’s mother reached a child support settlement in an Arkansas court a few weeks ago. The agreement does not provide for the girl to have the surname Biden.

The president’s words, just before leaving for a week’s vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, come after Biden had been criticized in the press for always ignoring the existence of his niece. Hunter, on trial for tax evasion, recognized the little girl in 2019 only after DNA testing. It is not clear whether the president and his wife have ever met the little Navy.