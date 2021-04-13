Washington (agencies)

Yesterday, US President Joe Biden proposed to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to hold a summit in a “third country” during the “coming months” in order to “build a stable relationship” with Russia, according to the White House.

For its part, the Kremlin said: The Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin and the American President Joe Biden, during telephone talks, expressed their readiness to “continue the dialogue.” With the aim of ensuring global security.

The Kremlin confirmed, in a statement, that Biden had proposed to Putin to hold a summit “in the near future”, without revealing whether the Russian president accepted this proposal.