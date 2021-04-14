US President Joe Biden has proposed holding a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the coming months, the US White House announced on Tuesday.

The White House statement said Biden suggested during a phone call that their meeting could be held “in a third country” to discuss “the full range of issues facing the United States and Russia.”

The White House said that Biden expressed, during the call, “concerns about sudden Russian military reinforcements in the occupied Crimea and on the borders of Ukraine, and called on Russia to halt escalation and de-escalate tensions.”

The Kremlin confirmed Biden’s proposal, but left the matter open about whether Putin would accept the invitation.

The Kremlin’s statement on the call highlighted that it came at the initiative of the United States, and indicated that Biden had renewed his invitation to Putin to participate in the climate summit next week.