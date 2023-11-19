The president of United States, Joe Bidensaid this Saturday that the two-state solution to resolve the conflict between Israel and Palestine is today “more necessary than ever,” in the face of the new Gaza war unleashed by the Hamas attack.

In an opinion column published in The Washington Post, the American president considered that once Israel has managed to defeat Hamas in the strip.

“A two-state solution is the only way to guarantee the long-term security of both the Israeli and Palestinian people. Although it may now seem like a very distant possibility, this crisis has made it more necessary than ever,” he said.

Biden said that achieving a two-state solution that coexists with the same conditions of “freedom and dignity” requires the commitment of Israelis and Palestinians, as well as the United States and its allies.

“This work must begin now,” he claimed.

The Democratic leader once again distanced himself from the plan of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who has raised the possibility of take indefinite control of the Gaza Strip.

For Biden, there should be “no forced displacement” of Palestinians from Gaza, nor a “reoccupation, siege, blockade or reduction of territory” of the strip by Israel.

Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble in an area destroyed after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, October 25, 2023. • Photo: Photography • EFE / EPA / MOHAMMED SABER

In search of a two-state solution, the tenant of the White House believes that Gaza and the West Bank “must be reunited under a single governance structure, ultimately under a revitalized Palestinian National Authority.”

The president recalled that he has warned Israeli authorities that “extremist violence” by settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank must stop and threatened to impose sanctions against those responsible for the attacks.

Biden also called on the international community to establish “a reconstruction mechanism” for Gaza after the war ends and to ensure that “terrorist threats never arise again” in the Palestinian territories.

“If we can agree on these first steps and taking them together, we can begin to imagine a different future“he emphasized.

The Joe Biden Administration has expressed its unwavering support for Israel in the war unleashed on October 7, when militants from the armed wing of Hamas infiltrated Israeli territory, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping more than 240.

Since then, the Israeli Army has attacked the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Islamists of Hamas, by land, sea and air, leaving more than 11,300 dead and thousands internally displaced.

In his column, Biden said that his “heart aches” for the loss of Palestinian civilian life, but he again opposed a ceasefire because he believes it would be used by Hamas to “rebuild your rocket arsenal“and prepare new attacks on Israel.

EFE

More news