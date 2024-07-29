US President Joe Biden announced on Monday (29) a proposal to reform the US Supreme Court.

The Democrat published an article in the newspaper Washington Post in which he advocates changes to the court — including the adoption of 18-year terms for members of the court.

In the text, the American president proposed three changes.

The first of these is the end of immunity for former presidents for crimes committed while in office. The aim is to target Donald Trump. Four weeks ago, the court ruled that the Republican has immunity for acts taken within his constitutional powers as president. The decision was made in the context of accusations that Trump tried to undo his defeat to Joe Biden in 2020.

18-year term on the US Supreme Court

Biden’s second proposal is to create terms for Supreme Court justices. “I support a system in which the president would appoint a justice every two years to serve 18 years on the Supreme Court,” the president said in the article.

The model is similar to that proposed by Democratic senators in a bill currently being processed in Congress. Currently, members of the court serve for life.

Second the proposal of the Democratic senatorsintroduced in October of last year, only the nine most recently appointed justices would sit on all cases. The others would be restricted to cases that fall within the Supreme Court’s “original jurisdiction.” In practice, they would only sit on a small number of cases involving disputes between states or representatives of foreign governments.

The other cases, those in which the Supreme Court acts as “appellate jurisdiction,” make up almost all of the court’s decisions.

Code of Conduct would veto political activity

Biden’s third proposal is to adopt a code of conduct for members of the US Supreme Court. Biden wants justices to be required to declare gifts received, refrain from political activism and to disqualify themselves from cases in which they or their spouses may have an interest.

Currently, members of the court do not have their own code of conduct, and are subject to the general rules of the American civil service.

“This nation was founded on a simple but profound principle: No one is above the law. Not the President of the United States. Not a member of the Supreme Court of the United States,” Biden wrote, announcing his plan on the social network X.

The U.S. Supreme Court gained a conservative majority in 2020 when Amy Coney Barrett was nominated by Trump to replace Ruth Ginsburg. In 2022, the court overturned the ruling known as Roe v. Wade, which prevented states from banning abortion.