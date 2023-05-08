The Joe Biden administration is preparing a new regulation to force airlines to compensate passengers and cover their expenses for meals and hotel rooms if their flights are delayed or canceled for reasons within the control of the airline, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Monday through a statement. Buttigieg and Biden are scheduled to present their proposal this Monday at the White House. The standards development process can take months or even years.

“When an airline causes a flight to be canceled or delayed, passengers should not pay the bill,” Buttigieg said in the statement. “This rule would propose, for the first time in American history, to require airlines to compensate passengers and cover expenses such as meals, hotels, and rebooking in cases where the airline caused a cancellation or significant delay. “, has added.

The planned regulations seek to define what is a cancellation or delay controllable by the airline. Based on this premise, it will address compensation to passengers when there is a cancellation or a significant delay due to causes under the control of the airline; a meal or meal voucher, overnight accommodation, round-trip hotel ground transportation, and rebooking in the event of controllable delays or cancellations, and prompt customer service during and after periods of widespread flight irregularities.

The mechanical problems of the plane or the lack of crew, the cause of many delays and cancellations, will be attributable to the airlines. Those with severe weather causes are not likely to be charged unless the airline is responsible. Last December, a cold snap caused a spate of cancellations that hit companies unevenly. The hardest hit was Southwest Airlines, which cut 18,700 flights.

The measures proposed by Biden arrive on the eve of the summer season. Last summer, Buttigieg wrote in a letter urging airlines to improve their customer service plans. According to the Department of Transportation, prior to that letter, none of the 10 largest airlines in the United States guaranteed meals or hotels when guilty of a delay or cancellation. Now, 10 guarantee meals and nine provide hotel accommodation when the problem is attributable to them.

The Department of Transportation issued record fines last year, “helping hundreds of thousands of people recover hundreds of millions of dollars,” it says. Also, earlier this year, Buttigieg lobbied airlines to commit to offering free adjoining seats to families with children. Three airlines have pledged to make family seats free, and the Department of Transportation is working on a regulation that would force all airlines to do so.

The proposed rule on ticket refunds would require airlines to proactively inform passengers that they are entitled to receive a refund when a flight is canceled or delayed by more than three hours for a domestic flight and more than six hours for an international flight. The rule would also require airlines to provide travel vouchers that do not expire when people are unable to travel due to COVID-19 or other communicable diseases.

Today, when an airline cancels a flight for any reason, consumers can demand a refund for the unused portion of the ticket and for some extras they have paid to the airline, such as fees for checking a bag or obtaining a travel allowance. seat. Airlines often try to persuade consumers to accept a travel voucher in lieu of a refund.

Airlines for America, which represents the largest airlines, has said in a statement that airlines have no incentive to delay or cancel flights. The group maintains that more than half of the cancellations in 2022 and 2023 have been caused by “extreme weather” or air traffic control disruptions.

Last January, a computer failure of the aeronautical authority (the FAA) came to completely paralyze takeoffs and caused chaos in air transport in the United States.

“Carriers have taken responsibility for the challenges that are within their control and continue to work diligently to improve operational reliability,” including hiring more workers and reducing their hours, says the employers of the sector.

Biden reiterated last February in the State of the Union address his plans to attack abusive fees and commissions from banks, airlines, hotels and other companies, which he calls “junk fees.” “Americans are tired of being taken for fools,” he said then.

