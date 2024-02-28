Joe Biden is a “healthy, active, vigorous” 81-year-old man and “remains fit to discharge the duties of the presidency” of the United States. This is the result of the check-up that the President of the United States underwent during the traditional 'service' at Walter Reed in Washington. The report signed by Professor Kevin O'Connor certifies the suitability of the White House number 1, who after the checks did not miss the opportunity to joke: “They think I look too young. There is nothing different compared to the last year,” he added regarding the results that the White House announced during the day. In the report, reference is also made to the 'aches' linked to the age of the illustrious patient, who does not drink, does not smoke and does physical activity 5 days a week. The president's pace remains 'stiff', but has not worsened compared to last year.

This year, the routine check that American presidents undergo annually came at a time when the advanced age of the president running for re-election is causing increasing concern among voters, including Democrats: Biden would be 82 years old at the start of his second term and 86 at the end. According to a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted at the beginning of the month, 86% of Americans consider Biden too old to be president.

Biden has always downplayed these concerns: “My age? The important thing is how old your ideas are: we have a guy here who wants to take us back to the days before abortion rights, he wants to take us back on a lot of things ” he said in a recent interview, referring to Donald Trump, who, at 77, “is almost as old as me.”