By Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address on Tuesday that he would cooperate with rival major power China, but vowed to “protect our country,” a reference to an alleged balloon. Chinese spy who flew over the United States last week.

“I am committed to working with China where we can advance American interests and benefit the world,” Biden said. “But make no mistake: as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did it.”

Beijing has denied that the balloon was a spying device.

Biden was expected to address competition with China, but his speechwriters reportedly added that observation after the balloon soared through the skies above the United States — dominating the news — before a US fighter jet brought it down over the Atlantic Ocean. on Saturday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who sat with other cabinet members in the House of Representatives as Biden spoke, canceled a planned trip to Beijing amid the turmoil.

Republicans seized on the balloon incident to attack Biden’s decision, based on military advice, not to shoot it down sooner out of fear that the debris could harm people on the ground.

Republicans, who took control of the House of Representatives last month, have pressed a hard line in negotiations with Beijing, but this is one of the few truly bipartisan sentiments in the deeply divided US Congress.

Biden mentioned legislation passed last year with strong support from Democrats and Republicans that boosted the US semiconductor industry, and promised more.

“I will not apologize that we are investing to make America strong. Investing in American innovation, in industries that will define the future, that China intends to dominate,” Biden said.

Asked on Wednesday about Biden’s remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said: “The Chinese side has always believed that China-US relations are not a zero-sum game in which you lose and I win, and you rise and I fall”.

“China does not shy away from or fear competition, but we oppose the use of competition to define the entire China-US relationship,” said Mao Ning.

Democrats joined Republicans in demanding more information about the balloon and the Biden administration’s policy toward the Beijing government.

The White House has taken a different approach, seeking to ease tensions with China, which were exacerbated in August when then-House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, visited Taiwan.

Pelosi’s visit prompted Beijing to hold military exercises near the Chinese-claimed island. Tensions could rise again if the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy, visits Taiwan, as is expected to happen this year.

Seven weeks after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed lawmakers from the same podium, Biden also denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and touched on US support for the Kiev government.

Congress has approved over $100 billion in aid and military assistance to Ukraine and partner nations since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

“Together we did what America always does best. We lead. We joined NATO. We built a global coalition,” Biden said, pledging to stick with Ukraine “as long as it takes.”