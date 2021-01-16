The president-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, in a conference on the vaccination plan of his Government, this Friday. ALEX WONG / AFP

With infections soaring and the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic close to 400,000 in the United States, President-elect Joe Biden pledged this Friday to improve the vaccination process, which he described so far as a “resounding failure.” The democrat assured, a day after announcing an investment of 400,000 million dollars (about 330,000 million euros) to fight against the disease, that he will increase the distribution of doses in pharmacies and mobile clinics in rural areas to equal access . He also reiterated his commitment to administer 100 million vaccines in his first 100 days in office and invest so that more citizens have access to the vaccine for free.

The next president warned, however, that until his Administration implements the new mass distribution policies for the vaccine, “things will get worse before they get better.” Biden said he will invoke the Defense Production Act, which authorizes the president to require companies to prioritize contracts for products deemed necessary for national defense.

“The mass vaccination plan in the United States has been a resounding failure so far,” said Biden, who clarified that the changes in the distribution policy that he intends to carry out will take time to be reflected in the statistics. With only two vaccines licensed by the federal government, supplies are expected to be insufficient in the coming months. State and local health officials expected a distribution of reserved doses to be announced this week, but the Donald Trump Administration clarified that these will be destined to those who should receive the second dose and not to new groups of beneficiaries.

As of Thursday morning, official data indicated that States had received 30 million doses, of which 11.1 million had already been injected. The Trump Administration aimed, after correcting it several times downwards, that by the end of 2020 more than 20 million citizens would have received a dose.

“You have my word. We will handle the hell out of this operation, ”Biden said of the vaccine program implemented by Trump, warning that“ there will be setbacks ”and it will take months to fully implement it. The president-elect pledged to allocate federal resources and the support of the Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to increase immunization positions. The plan includes vaccination programs in pharmacies, mobile clinics, shelters for the homeless, prisons, and institutions that serve people with disabilities.

One of the key points in Biden’s plan is to seek equitable access to the vaccine among the high-risk population to face “the tragic reality of the disproportionate impact that the virus has had on black, Latino and Native American people.” . The democrat said he was “convinced” that in his first 100 days in office, 100 million doses will be distributed, either to people who have not yet been vaccinated or to those awaiting the second injection.

The president-elect, who will take office next Wednesday, unveiled the vaccine distribution plan a day after announcing a $ 1.9 trillion aid plan to combat the economic and health crisis that plagues the world power. One of the items in the package is an amount of 400,000 million to directly combat the pandemic, of which 20,000 million will go to the distribution of the vaccine and another 50,000 to carry out coronavirus tests.

So far in January, more than 40,000 Americans have died from coronavirus. Several days the death toll has exceeded 4,000 a day, this is more than all those killed in the September 11 attacks on the Twin Towers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English) warned this Friday about the variant B.1.1.7 of the virus, much more contagious and rapidly spreading, which they expect to become the main source infection in the country as of March. In this scenario, it is possible that the wave of cases and deaths will continue to rise.