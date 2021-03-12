Last year many American families ran out of summer barbecues, Thanksgiving dinner, Christmas lunch, or New Year’s Eve party. This year, to the rhythm of two million daily vaccinations, if “each one does his part” the president has promised that this 4th of July «there are many possibilities that you can meet your family, neighbors and friends in the garden to cook on the barbecue and celebrate Independence Day.

The key to making that possible is the advanced pace of the vaccination campaign, which by the end of April will allow all adults who wish to be vaccinated. In the next few days the government of Joe biden plans to publish a detailed guide to what the vaccinated can and cannot do, but already anticipates that at this rate the 4th of July will be a “really special” Independence Day, he encouraged in his first address to the nation as president, “In which we will not only celebrate our independence as a nation but also the virus.”

The opportunity to ask that no one let their guard down “because we could go back and have to reimpose the restrictions,” he warned, was given to him by the first anniversary of the pandemic, which came with something to celebrate: the signing of its first law, which completes the largest economic stimulus package in history, with a marked social cut.

The so-called American Rescue Plan will cut child poverty in half and create millions of jobs. “And if it fails I will admit it,” he promised, in accordance with his public commitment to always tell the truth to distance himself from his predecessor. That is precisely why it cannot say that the pandemic is over. “Many things can still happen, scientists have made it clear that this can get worse if new variants are spread,” he warned. “The only way is to defeat the virus.”

An invisible enemy that has already claimed more lives in the United States than all the wars of the last century combined. To be exact, 527,726, a number Biden had written on the paper he pulled from his jacket pocket. Every day he updates the death toll on the back of his diary so that you do not forget that behind each number there is a father, a mother, a son or a brother.

In his patronizing tone, Biden lamented that even a mask, “the easiest way to save lives,” divides them. That is why he urged everyone to join in this fight, giving as an example the pharmaceutical companies Johnson & Johnson and Merck, which have put aside their rivalry to work together “for the good of the nation”, as the Americans did during the Second World War. The recruitment of 10,000 pharmacies and the opening of large vaccination centers in stadiums and pavilions that vaccinate day and night with the help of the Army and volunteers has allowed the launch of the most ambitious vaccination campaign in the world and in history, which has already injected 70% of those over 65 and 10% of the entire population. With the addition of mobile centers that allow vaccination without leaving the car, the president hopes to fulfill his promise and be able to leave behind an annus horribilis because “finding the light in the dark is something very American.”