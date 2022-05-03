US president said administration is studying “options” if Supreme Court repeal of jurisprudence on the matter is confirmed| Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he was preparing a “response” to the possibility that the Supreme Court would overturn nearly 50-year-old jurisprudence in the country on abortion.

“We will be ready when any sentence is issued,” said the head of government, after the leak of a draft of the highest level of US justice, which would overturn an old decision, known as Roe v. Wade, which authorizes abortion in the country under certain circumstances.

In a statement, the president assured that, in the face of attempts by several Republican states to publish pro-life legislation, he has ordered White House lawyers to prepare “options for an administration response to the ongoing attack on abortion and reproductive rights.”

“A woman’s right to choose is fundamental. Roe was the law of the land for nearly 50 years. Equality demands that it not be nullified,” Biden said.

Convictions of Gazeta do Povo: Defense of life from conception

In addition, the president urged Americans to vote for candidates who are in favor of abortion in the upcoming legislative elections, which will take place in November this year.

“If the Supreme Court overturns Roe, it would be up to elected legislators at all levels to protect women’s right to decide,” Biden said.

On Monday (2), the website Politico published a draft with the sentence that indicates a majority of the Supreme, signed by Judge Samuel Alito, which would revoke the jurisprudence on abortion in the country, in force since 1973, and return to the states the freedom to legislate on the matter.

They would also have voted to overturn Clarence Thomas and the three judges proposed by former President Donald Trump: Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

As it was a draft, however, the decision could not be changed yet. The final sentence is not expected until June this year.