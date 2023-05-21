Home page politics

Split

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the G7 summit in Hiroshima. © Susan Walsh/AP Pool/dpa

The United States is considered Ukraine’s main ally in the fight against Russia. The US President promised further help on the sidelines of the G7 meeting, but left the scope open.

Hiroshima – US President Joe Biden has announced another package of military equipment for Ukraine. Biden announced the package at a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Biden did not initially say the extent of the aid this time. The package includes ammunition, artillery and armored vehicles, among other things, he explained.

The United States is considered Ukraine’s most important ally in the fight against the Russian invasion and has provided military aid on a massive scale in recent months. The US Department of Defense recently put the total value of America’s military support for Kiev at more than $36.9 billion since the beginning of the war. However, this number is likely to be revised downwards afterwards, because the Pentagon said it had overstated the value of the military aid it had called up for Ukraine by around three billion US dollars. The US government has not yet given an exact adjusted value.

The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine was one of the main topics of the G7 summit in Hiroshima. Selenskyj had traveled to Japan as a surprise guest for the meeting. In addition to the USA and Japan, the G7 group of leading democratic industrialized countries also includes Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy and Canada as well as the European Union. dpa