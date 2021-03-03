US President Joe Biden’s forecast was announced alongside an agreement through which drugmaker Merck & Co Inc. will help Johnson & Johnson accelerate production of its vaccine. In this way, the country will begin to use three antidotes to combat the pandemic and meet the Government’s objective of delivering 100 million doses during the first 100 days of its administration.

An ambitious goal for the Administration of Democrat Joe Biden. The president of the United States was optimistic when announcing this March 2 that his government is on the way to obtaining enough vaccines against Covid-19 to inoculate all adults in the country by the end of May, two months earlier than planned.

Three weeks ago, I announced we would have enough vaccine supply for all Americans by the end of July. Now, with our efforts to ramp up production, we will have enough vaccines for every American by the end of May. – President Biden (@POTUS) March 2, 2021

The increase in the supply of the doses is due to an agreement negotiated by the Government for the pharmaceutical company Merck & Co Inc. to help the company Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to accelerate the production of its vaccine, after a delay in its manufacturing.

According to the contract, J&J was supposed to deliver 12 million doses by the end of February, but last Saturday, when it was authorized for use in the United States, only four million doses were ready to ship.

To increase production, Biden said that he had invoked the Defense Production Law, created for times of war and through which it seeks to “accelerate critical materials in the production of vaccines, such as equipment, machinery and supplies.” Through it, “two Merck facilities will be equipped with the necessary standards to safely manufacture the J&J vaccine,” the president added.

The United States already applies three vaccines

Merck had also set out to manufacture its own vaccine, but withdrew from the race in January this year, acknowledging that the results had not shown the necessary efficacy to combat Covid-19.

The vaccine J&J is the third approved in the United States, along with the one developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, and that of the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech. Unlike these, the antidote of J&J works with a single dose and does not require high levels of refrigeration, which greatly facilitates its distribution and speeds up the immunization campaign.

With these three vaccines, Joe Biden is confident that he would reach his goal of delivering 100 million doses during his first 100 days in office, a promise he made upon reaching the White House. “We reached half of that goal in 37 days and I am sure I will make it to the end.”

The president ordered every state in the country to give priority to all teachers in the vaccination process so that minors can return to school soon. He added that more than 30 states had already taken measures of this type and urged addressing face-to-face education “as the essential service that it is.”

“We want every educator, school staff member, child care worker to receive at least one vaccination by the end of March,” he told reporters. To guarantee this process, the president announced a program so that those who work in this sector can apply to receive the vaccine at the nearest pharmacy.

Biden said he hopes life will return to normal next year, but acknowledged that there is still a lot to do and asked citizens not to lower their guard.

With AP and Reuter