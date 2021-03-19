US President Joe Biden promised to speak again with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. He told about this to the journalists of the presidential pool, writes RIA News…

“I’m sure we’ll talk at some point,” Biden said.

On March 17, Biden said in an interview with ABC News that he wants to hold the Russian state accountable for alleged interference in the US elections. He spoke about a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and added that he would “pay” if he was found guilty. In the same conversation, Biden made an impartial statement about the Russian president.

In response, Putin wished his American colleague good health. “I would tell him: be healthy! I wish him good health! I say this without irony, without jokes, ”he stressed. He also announced his readiness to hold talks with the American leader before or after his trip to the taiga, which is scheduled for the weekend.

