Biden promised to work with Zelensky on measures to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

US President Joe Biden has promised to work with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on measures to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense (AD). This is reported by RIA News.

“Together with our allies, we will announce new measures to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense system to protect cities and civilians from Russian attacks,” the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that the United States plans to announce new measures to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense systems at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington. According to the source, this is about “historic and far-reaching steps,” but he did not specify whether this implies the transfer of new Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv. Recall that the NATO summit will be held in Washington from July 9 to 11.