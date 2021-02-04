The US will make Russia pay for all of its actions. This was stated by President Joe Biden, speaking at the State Department, reports RIA News…

“I made it clear to President Putin that the days when the United States will surrender in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions – interference in our elections, cyber attacks, poisoning of its citizens – are over. We will not hesitate to protect the vital interests of our people and make Russia pay, ”he said.

Earlier, Biden said that the United States is faced with “Russia’s determination to damage American democracy.” In turn, US Assistant to the President for National Security Jake Sullivan listed Washington’s claims to Moscow. According to him, the new administration intends to ensure that Russia is held accountable for “interference in American democracy and the poisoning of citizens with chemical weapons in Europe.” Sullivan noted that Moscow is also responsible for a number of cyber attacks and “many other things.” The presidential aide stressed that the United States will begin to take action against Moscow when it deems it necessary.

On February 4, a group of American senators submitted to the US Congress a bill on sanctions against Russia over the situation with Alexei Navalny (founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation – FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent)…