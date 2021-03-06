US President Joe Biden thanked the Senate for passing the $ 1.9 trillion stimulus bill and promised that more than 85% of American households would receive checks.

Earlier, the US Senate approved a $ 1.9 trillion economic stimulus package. 50 senators were in favor of the bill, and 49 were against.

The American leader stressed that the coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of more than half a million Americans, forced more than 400,000 businesses to close, leaving millions of the country’s inhabitants unemployed.

According to Biden, the allocated funds will increase the production of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as intensify the vaccination of the population. He noted that the required number of doses of the drug will be available by mid-May.

“Handing checks will begin this month … 85% of American households will receive direct payments of $ 1.4 thousand per person,” he said.RIA News“.

So, the average family with two children and an income of up to $ 100 thousand per year will receive a total of $ 5.6 thousand.

Biden hoped that the Senate-amended fundraising bill would be approved by the House of Representatives so he could sign it.

Earlier, Joe Biden, during a speech at the White House, said that he hopes to return the country to life, which was before the coronavirus pandemic, next spring.