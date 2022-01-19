US President Joe Biden said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has never seen sanctions similar to those that the American side is preparing in case of an escalation of the situation around Ukraine. He stated this at a press conference dedicated to the first anniversary of his presidency. The broadcast is in Twitteraccount of the White House.

When asked why the threat of new restrictions should affect the Russian president, the head of the White House replied: “Because he has never seen sanctions like those that I promised to impose if he takes this step.”

Biden also called a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine a disaster for Moscow. The American leader threatened Russian banks, saying that they would not be able to conduct transactions with dollars in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

If they go for it, if they invade, they will pay for it. Their banks will not be able to transact with dollars Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

At the same time, he stressed that such serious sanctions against Russia could negatively affect the economy of the United States.

NATO unity

During a press conference, Biden said he was confident in the unity of NATO in the situation around Ukraine. “There is no reason to assert that NATO members will not be united on the issue of retaliatory actions against the Russian Federation against the backdrop of the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border,” he said.

The politician added that Russia and NATO, as a result of negotiations, could “come to something” on the issue of non-deployment of strategic weapons in Ukraine.

The American leader also assessed the likelihood of Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Alliance in the near future.

The likelihood of Ukraine joining NATO in the near future is small, based on how much work they have to do in the field of democracy Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

The authorities of Ukraine, in turn, require NATO to take concrete steps towards membership in the alliance. “It is important for us to see, over the next 10 years, concrete steps towards accepting Ukraine as a member,” said Olga Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration. She added that Russia’s “aggressive aspirations” will intensify, and membership in the alliance is a decisive factor in deterring them.

However, the State Duma believes that NATO seeks to occupy Ukraine. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the alliance is conducting informational preparations for the advancement of forces on Ukrainian territory. “Their advisers are already there, the instructors are there, and now they are thinking how to justify the introduction of troops,” he said.

Military assistance to Ukraine

Defense assistance to Ukraine from the United States is estimated at $600 million, the head of the White House said at a press conference.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba in Kiev said that Washington plans to increase military assistance to Ukraine and strengthen its diplomatic support against Russian aggression. In the event of an invasion, the Russian economy would pay a “crippling price”.

Blinken added that the United States will continue to strengthen military and diplomatic cooperation in order to increase the defense potential of Kiev against Moscow.

We make clear the costs that the United States and Europe will impose on Russia if it rejects the diplomatic path we have outlined and continues with an unwarranted, unprovoked, unacceptable invasion or destabilization of Ukraine. Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

Summit opportunity

The American leader said he was considering a new summit with Putin. “Yes, I still believe that such a possibility exists,” he said, commenting on the course of diplomatic discussions between representatives of the two countries, devoted to finding the keys to defusing the crisis around Ukraine.

Earlier in January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky approached Biden with a proposal to organize tripartite talks with Putin. According to the head of the office of Ukrainian President Andriy Yermak, Kiev is currently waiting for a response from Moscow. He specified that the talks could be organized via videoconference.

On December 31, Putin and Biden had a telephone conversation on key security issues. The parties agreed to continue the dialogue, on the whole, the American colleague reacted seriously and logically to the point of view of the Russian leader, and he, in turn, several times emphasized the main provisions that Moscow adheres to.

Assistant to the President of Russia Yuri Ushakov said that what is important for Moscow is the result in the form of ensuring the guaranteed security of the country, formalized legally, which it will achieve. He added that Washington understands Russia’s concerns, although it has its own.

Our president especially emphasized that in this rather difficult situation we will behave the way the United States would behave if offensive weapons were deployed near American borders. Our president tried in every possible way to make several visits so that this key idea of ​​ours reached Biden well. Yuri Ushakov Assistant to the President of Russia

In January, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she had nothing to say at the moment about the possibility of Biden meeting with Putin. According to her, she has no information regarding the meeting of the presidents after the security talks.