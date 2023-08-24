Prigozhin dead, yellow from the crash of the jet he was traveling on

The death of Prigozhin following the crash of the jet he was traveling on is confirmed by Moscow authorities And Putin silent, not a word about the tragedy that led to the death of the head of Wagner, his deputy Utkin and eight other men. Prigozhin’s fate it looked markedbeyond the declarations of form, following the sensational insurrection (failed) against the Kremlin of June 24th. A seraphic Joe Biden he exchanged a few jokes in the American afternoon with reporters who asked him about the crash in Russia of the plane carrying the head of Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin. Blue cap on the head, a sunglasses on the face and a full glass of a drink in the hands, in holiday estate Biden dropped a few quick sentences: “I said I was him (Prigozhin, ed) I would have paid attention to what I had on my plate. I still don’t know much about it, but I’m not surprised. There’s not much going on in Russia that does not have Putin behind it“.

He had anticipated the same prudent line just before the spokeswoman of the Security Council US national, Adrienne Watson according to the White House, who had simply observed that the disappearance of the founder of Wagner “it wouldn’t be a surprise“. A series of videos circulating on Twitter channels and Telegram clearly show the moment when the Embraer Legacy 600 lose altitude in the Tver region of Russia up to crashing inexorably to the ground.

